Shelter Announces Expanded Weekend Hours Beginning Saturday, February 21

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 441 | Comments 0

Shelter Announces Expanded Weekend Hours Beginning Saturday, February 21

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 441 | Comments 0

FAYETTE COUNTY, GA – The Fayette County Animal Shelter is pleased to announce updated operating hours designed to better serve residents and provide increased access to essential animal services. Beginning Saturday, February 21, the shelter will welcome visitors during the following hours:

  • Monday – Friday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Saturday & Sunday: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

These expanded weekend hours reflect the shelter’s ongoing commitment to supporting the community and enhancing the well‑being of local animals.

“We are excited to be able to offer later hours for those that work and would like to come in to adopt a pet. This will also give us longer at the shelter to care for the animals and allow time for our officers to answer later assistance calls,” said Animal Control Director Tracy Thompson. 

The shelter encourages residents to visit during the new hours to explore adoption opportunities, reclaim lost pets, or learn more about available services.

Location: Fayette County Animal Shelter 1131 Highway 74 South Peachtree City, Georgia 30269

Contact: 📞 770‑631‑7210 🌐 fayettecountyga.gov/animalcontrol

The Citizen

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

Fayetteville

By The Citizen February 21, 2026

Fayetteville designated ‘Tree City USA’ for 17th...
Fayetteville designated ‘Tree City USA’ for 17th...

Fayetteville

By The Citizen February 20, 2026

City of Fayetteville responds to non-major sewer...
City of Fayetteville responds to non-major sewer...

Business

By Ellie White-Stevens February 20, 2026

Fayetteville Positions for Growth at Economic Su...
Fayetteville Positions for Growth at Economic Su...

Columnists

By Paul Schultz February 18, 2026

Valuing Taxpayers, Your Neighbors, and City Serv...
Valuing Taxpayers, Your Neighbors, and City Serv...

Columnists

By Kenneth Hamner February 18, 2026

Who Is Watching You? Surveillance in Peachtree C...
Who Is Watching You? Surveillance in Peachtree C...

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top