Shelter Announces Expanded Weekend Hours Beginning Saturday, February 21

FAYETTE COUNTY, GA – The Fayette County Animal Shelter is pleased to announce updated operating hours designed to better serve residents and provide increased access to essential animal services. Beginning Saturday, February 21, the shelter will welcome visitors during the following hours:

Monday – Friday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday & Sunday: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

These expanded weekend hours reflect the shelter’s ongoing commitment to supporting the community and enhancing the well‑being of local animals.

“We are excited to be able to offer later hours for those that work and would like to come in to adopt a pet. This will also give us longer at the shelter to care for the animals and allow time for our officers to answer later assistance calls,” said Animal Control Director Tracy Thompson.

The shelter encourages residents to visit during the new hours to explore adoption opportunities, reclaim lost pets, or learn more about available services.

Location: Fayette County Animal Shelter 1131 Highway 74 South Peachtree City, Georgia 30269

Contact: 770‑631‑7210 fayettecountyga.gov/animalcontrol