Coweta Jury Finds Newnan Man Guilty in 2024 Gun Store Murder

A Coweta County jury on February 11 found William Brannon Owens, 40, of Newnan, guilty of felony murder and multiple other charges in the September 20, 2024 shooting death of 28-year-old Olivia Robinson at Oz Tactical in downtown Newnan.

Following a seven-day trial, Coweta Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge W. Travis Sakrison sentenced Owens to life in prison with the possibility of parole, followed by 15 additional years.

The jury convicted Owens of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of involuntary manslaughter, discharging a firearm under the influence, reckless conduct, pointing a pistol at another, furnishing a pistol to a minor, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

According to evidence presented at trial, Newnan Police officers responded to Oz Tactical at 1 East Court Square at approximately 9:17 p.m. during the city’s Fall Art Walk after two 911 callers reported that a woman had shot herself in the back of the store.

Officers found Robinson deceased in a back office from a single gunshot wound to the face. Owens, who owned the gun store and had been dating Robinson for several months, told officers she had shot herself and that he had been asleep when it happened. Authorities described Owens as visibly intoxicated at the scene.

Testimony showed six customers were inside the store at the time, along with a 16-year-old employee. Prosecutors presented evidence that earlier in the evening Owens, who had been drinking, decided to lie down in the back office and gave the teenager a Glock 43 handgun to wear while managing the store.

At one point, Owens radioed the juvenile to bring him a Glock 19 from a nearby desk. After receiving the firearm, Owens fell asleep with it in his hand, according to testimony. Minutes later, when the teen returned to ask a question, Owens raised the gun in the juvenile’s direction before realizing who he was and passing out again.

Approximately 30 to 45 minutes later, Robinson took a rifle into the office to ask Owens about its price. Witnesses reported hearing what was later determined to be a gunshot. After several minutes, the juvenile checked the office and found Robinson on the floor and Owens apparently asleep.

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation autopsy determined Robinson’s manner of death was homicide and that she was shot from a distance of 12 to 18 inches. Firearms analysis concluded that the Glock 19 recovered near Owens was the weapon used in the shooting.

Authorities obtained a blood sample from Owens approximately seven and a half hours after the incident. Toxicology results showed his blood alcohol concentration was .157 at the time of testing. Prosecutors stated that his BAC at the time of the shooting would have been three to four times the legal limit to operate a motor vehicle. The report also indicated Owens had diazepam, the generic form of Valium, and other prescription drugs in his system.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Jack Winne prosecuted the case with assistance from Chief Investigator Ryan Foles. GBI Special Agent Jeff Hatchett led the investigation.