Sheriff: 40-Second Robbery, 90-Minute Arrest in Fayette

A suspect in a Sunday afternoon armed robbery at a Fayetteville gas station was located roughly 10 miles from the scene and arrested approximately 90 minutes after the crime, according to Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb.

Kenny Richards, 23, was taken into custody following a brief vehicle pursuit that began near Ga. Highway 74 and Ga. Highway 54 and ended near Dividend Road and Paschall Road in Peachtree City. Richards remains in the Fayette County Jail on charges including armed robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, felony possession of a firearm, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor parking in a handicap zone.

According to Babb, the suspect entered the business, Fayetteville’s Amoco station, demanded cash, and left before deputies arrived.

“He was in the store approximately 40 seconds,” Babb said.

A silent alarm was activated during the incident, Babb said, and deputies responded shortly afterward. Witnesses reported the suspect fled south on Ga. Highway 85, and a lookout was issued to surrounding agencies.

Babb said he responded to the scene and reviewed surveillance footage at the store, crediting the camera system with providing clear images that helped investigators quickly identify the vehicle involved.

“The camera system in that store is very good,” Babb said.

About an hour and a half later, Peachtree City police located the vehicle within Fayette County, approximately 10 miles from the robbery site, and initiated a pursuit. The chase ended without further incident when Richards was taken into custody.

“We put out a lookout, and Peachtree City sees it,” Babb said. “They were looking. They were being vigilant.”

Babb said investigators were able to isolate key identifying details from the surveillance footage while still at the store, allowing law enforcement to move quickly.

“Every sticker you put on your car helps me say it’s your car,” Babb said, referring to visible identifiers that can assist in vehicle identification.

Authorities attempted to interview Richards following his arrest, but Babb said the suspect requested an attorney.

The investigation remains ongoing.