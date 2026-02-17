Launch Fayette Hosts U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Overview Short Course on Thursday Feb. 19, 2026

Launch Fayette is pleased to host a FREE short course by the U.S. Small Business Administration presenting an overview of their program and services.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) helps Americans start, grow, and recover their businesses. SBA supports small businesses through access to capital programs, federal contracting assistance, counseling, and training through resource partners (SBDCs, SCORE, Women’s Business Centers, and APEX Accelerators), and disaster recovery programs. We also connect entrepreneurs to tools and guidance to strengthen business readiness and competitiveness.

Our speaker Erick Ortiz serves as a Business Development Specialist with the SBA Georgia District Office, providing one-on-one support to 8(a)-certified firms and connecting entrepreneurs and small businesses to SBA programs and resources.

This is a great opportunity for all entrepreneurs and small business owners to learn more about the programs available to help your business grow! No advance registration is necessary to attend.

For more information, visit the Launch Fayette Event Calendar at

www.launchfayette.org. For any questions please contact us at

[email protected].

Launch Fayette is an incubator designed to support startups with the necessary tools to launch and scale successfully. Launch Fayette is nurturing local startups by providing comprehensive education programs, guidance and mentorship, and a collaborative environment to transform ideas into exciting ventures.

Launch Fayette is a joint program of Fayette County Public Schools, Southern Crescent Technical College, and the Fayette County Development Authority.

Address: 250 S Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City, GA 30269 Website: www.launchfayette.org

Contact: [email protected]

770-716-1209 x5511