Senoia Farmers’ Market Celebrates Grand Reopening for the 2026 Season on March 21

The Senoia Farmers’ Market is thrilled to announce its grand reopening for the 2026 season on Saturday, March 21, 2026. After the winter break, the beloved community hub returns with fresh local produce, artisan goods, and the vibrant energy that has made it a weekend favorite since its founding in 2019.

The market will kick off at its established location at 40 Travis Street, Senoia, GA, operating every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. through the season until Christmas. Attendees can look forward to a wide array of offerings, including:

Fresh, locally grown produce, fruits, herbs, and flowers

Meats, eggs, and dairy from area farms

Homemade baked goods, gourmet foods, and specialty items

Handcrafted artisan products, gifts, and more

Beverages including coffee, mimosas, and bloody marys for a relaxed shopping experience

The Senoia Farmers’ Market serves as more than just a place to shop—it’s a gathering spot that strengthens community ties, supports local farmers and small businesses, and celebrates the unique charm of Senoia, Georgia. Shoppers are encouraged to come early for the best selection, bring reusable bags, and enjoy connecting with neighbors and vendors in the heart of downtown.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone back for opening day,” said market organizers Chris and Holly Tigchelaar. “After a season-ending pause, March 21 marks an exciting fresh start with new and returning vendors ready to share their best spring offerings. It’s the perfect way to kick off the warmer months while supporting our local economy.”

The market runs weekly on Saturdays through late fall/early winter (typically until the Saturday before Christmas), rain or shine. For the latest updates, vendor information, or inquiries, visit the official website at www.senoiafarmersmarket.com or follow on Instagram @senoia_farmers_market and Facebook at Senoia Farmers’ Market.

About Senoia Farmers’ Market

Established in 2019, the Senoia Farmers’ Market is a community-driven initiative highlighting local agriculture, craftsmanship, and the welcoming spirit of Senoia, Georgia. Located in the charming downtown area, it brings together producers and residents to foster connections and promote sustainable, local shopping.