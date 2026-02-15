Wesley Warren Woods, 68, of Peachtree City, Georgia, died Thursday, February 5, 2026, at Piedmont Fayette Hospital, with his wife, Melodie, by his side.

He passed after a long illness from progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a disease that never diminished his deep love for her.

Born May 31, 1957, in Savannah, Georgia, Wesley grew up on the coast and spent his life drawn to salt water, sunshine, and the outdoors. He graduated from Savannah Christian Preparatory School in 1975 and carried the lessons of his upbringing with him always — impeccable manners, deep respect for others, and a standard of conduct that never wavered.

Wesley devoted 38 years to Georgia Power, working in management roles at power plants and becoming a trusted resource for training and operations. He was widely respected for his knowledge, but just as much for his steady presence and generosity.

To those who knew him, Wesley was defined by kindness, courtesy, and an easy confidence. He was a sharp dresser throughout his life — always polished, always put together — and carried himself with a debonair style that extended naturally to the dance floor. His dancing skills were legendary among friends and family, and he never lacked willing partners.

He also had a wonderful sense of humor and a playful spirit. Even when his illness took away his ability to speak, Wesley continued to find ways to be silly, to joke, and to make the people around him laugh.

An accomplished athlete in his younger years, Wesley played baseball, surfed, and was known along the Savannah coast for his remarkable balance and strength. Among friends, he became famous for performing handstands on a wapboard, skimming along the edge of the water — something his wife said no one else could do.

He loved Atlanta Braves baseball and Georgia football, grilling outdoors, and spending long afternoons boiling peanuts in big pots — proudly considering himself a connoisseur of boiled peanuts. He had a lifelong affection for animals, especially his three beloved schnauzers — Jake, his favorite, affectionately called Jakey, along with Sophie and Lacie — and found joy in birdwatching, even setting up cameras to observe them. When he signed his name, he often added a small bird sketch.

Wesley was a lifelong member of Calvary Baptist Temple in Savannah, Georgia, attending from the time he was a newborn in the church nursery and remaining a devoted member throughout his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marguerite “Maggie” Collins Woods and William Henry “Hank” Woods Sr., and by his siblings, William Henry “Chip” Woods Jr. and Hollie Woods Boyles.

He is survived by his wife, Melodie Henderson Woods, whom he had known nearly his entire life. The two were a couple for 17 years and married for 10, sharing a bond rooted in devotion, laughter, and unwavering care.

Also surviving are his stepdaughters, Melissa White (Jordan) and Autumn Pennington (Matthew); his granddaughters, Madeleine and Everly Pennington; several nieces and their families; and his devoted caregiver, Laura Theirault, who lovingly cared for him during the final six months of his life.

Those wishing to honor Wesley’s memory are encouraged to gather with loved ones, eat some boiled peanuts, cheer on the Braves, pet a dog, dance a little, or show kindness to someone who needs it — just as he did throughout his life.

Visitation will be held at Mowell Funeral Home, 200 Robinson Rd., Peachtree City, GA 30269, on Saturday, February 21, from 4–6 p.m.

A second visitation will be held at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, 7200 Hodgson Memorial Dr., Savannah, GA 31406, on Friday, February 27, from 5–7 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at Calvary Baptist Temple, Wilder Chapel, 4625 Waters Ave., Savannah, GA 31404, on Saturday, February 28, at 1 p.m., with a graveside service to follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, 315 Greenwich Rd., Savannah, GA 31404.For more information about Wesley’s illness and passing, read here.