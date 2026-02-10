Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested After Brief Pursuit in Fayette County

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 285 | Comments 0

Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested After Brief Pursuit in Fayette County

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 285 | Comments 0

A 23-year-old man was arrested Sunday after deputies say he robbed a Fayetteville gas station and fled, prompting a brief vehicle pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around Feb. 8 to a robbery in progress at the Amoco gas station at 1552 Highway 85 South. The suspect had already left the scene when deputies arrived.

Investigators said high-resolution surveillance footage from the convenience store provided the first key lead, allowing authorities to identify the suspect and issue a lookout for the vehicle involved.

The Peachtree City Police Department later located the vehicle near the intersection of Highways 74 and 54. A brief pursuit followed and ended near Dividend Road and Paschall Road, where Kenny Richards, 23, was taken into custody without incident.

Richards is being held in the Fayette County Jail. He has been charged with armed robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, felony possession of a firearm, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor parking in a handicap zone.

In a statement, Sheriff Barry Babb commended his deputies and the Peachtree City Police Department for their response. He credited their coordination and quick action with bringing the situation to a safe resolution.

The Citizen

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Help us keep local news free and our communities informed.

We’re committed to providing trustworthy, independent coverage of Fayette County, west Coweta, and the people and decisions shaping our shared future.

DONATE NOW

We’re a for-profit organization, so contributions aren’t tax-deductible—but they’re deeply appreciated.

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

Crime

By Ellie White-Stevens October 4, 2025

Police Arrest Suspects in ATM and Liquor Store B...
Police Arrest Suspects in ATM and Liquor Store B...

Crime

By Sonja Sutcavage July 21, 2025

Peachtree City “porch pirate” caught enlisting a...
Peachtree City “porch pirate” caught enlisting a...

Crime

By Ellie White-Stevens March 3, 2025

Domestic Violence stand-off in Peachtree City en...
Domestic Violence stand-off in Peachtree City en...

Crime

By Cal Beverly January 12, 2023

1 person dead in Porter Road fire that’s being t...
1 person dead in Porter Road fire that’s being t...

Crime

By Ben Nelms July 19, 2022

2 men face multiple felony charges after police ...
2 men face multiple felony charges after police ...

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top