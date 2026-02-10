Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested After Brief Pursuit in Fayette County

A 23-year-old man was arrested Sunday after deputies say he robbed a Fayetteville gas station and fled, prompting a brief vehicle pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around Feb. 8 to a robbery in progress at the Amoco gas station at 1552 Highway 85 South. The suspect had already left the scene when deputies arrived.

Investigators said high-resolution surveillance footage from the convenience store provided the first key lead, allowing authorities to identify the suspect and issue a lookout for the vehicle involved.

The Peachtree City Police Department later located the vehicle near the intersection of Highways 74 and 54. A brief pursuit followed and ended near Dividend Road and Paschall Road, where Kenny Richards, 23, was taken into custody without incident.

Richards is being held in the Fayette County Jail. He has been charged with armed robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, felony possession of a firearm, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor parking in a handicap zone.

In a statement, Sheriff Barry Babb commended his deputies and the Peachtree City Police Department for their response. He credited their coordination and quick action with bringing the situation to a safe resolution.