Fayette County’s Top Counselors, Advocates Named for 2026

The Fayette County School Counselor Association (FSCA) has announced the 2026 Counselors of the Year and Advocate of the Year.

Carolyn McDermott at Fayette Life Academy is the High School Counselor of the Year.

Joseph Kelly of J.C. Booth Middle is the Middle School Counselor of the Year.

Heather Wible of Braelinn Elementary is the Elementary Counselor of the Year.

In addition to naming the school counselors of the year, the FCSA recognizes a person outside of school counseling who has contributed to the success of school counselors throughout the county. Ellie Wood with Back on Track Counseling is the Advocate of the Year.

The Fayette County School Counselor of the Year award honors the best of the best, counselors who are running a top-notch, comprehensive school counseling program at their schools. Nominations for the award are made by fellow counselors and are based upon the recognition of qualities that include the counselor’s effectiveness, dedication to the position, and the level of support the individual provides to students. Counselors also submit nominations for the person they feel deserves to be named the advocate of the year.

The objectives of the FSCA are to advance the profession of school counseling; to promote an improved understanding and appreciation of school counseling services; to enhance a spirit of unity, cooperation, support, and fellowship among counselors and our communities; and to provide opportunities for professional development.