Hot, Cold, and Concrete: Family Questions Jail Temperatures

A Fayette County woman says her husband and other inmates have experienced extreme temperature conditions inside the Fayette County Jail for months, including excessive heat during the summer and uncomfortably cold conditions this winter, while the sheriff’s office says temperatures are monitored and maintained within established guidelines.

The woman, identified as Yvonne using a pseudonym to protect her family from potential repercussions, said her husband has been incarcerated at the Fayette County Jail for months after being charged with multiple felony counts.

Yvonne said her husband first complained about temperature conditions during the summer, when she said inmates reported excessive heat. She said those concerns have resurfaced in recent weeks as colder weather set in.

“For the last two weeks, he’s saying that they have the air conditioning on — that cold air is blowing out — and they make their bed in the morning at six o’clock, and they’re not allowed to lay back down or use their blankets,” Yvonne said. “He said they’re all freezing, and everybody’s yelling all night long, ‘Turn the heat on,’ and they just tell them to shut up and live with it.”

Yvonne said her husband told her inmates are not allowed to use their blankets during the day and are required to remake their beds each morning, even as temperatures remain cold inside the concrete facility.

“They’re in orange jumpsuits, and they have to purchase any undergarments — long underwear shirts or socks — which he did, but he says it’s still so cold that it’s unbelievable,” she said.

According to Yvonne, her husband has told her that inmates have asked family members to contact the jail to complain about temperature conditions. She said she has called the jail herself and believes other families have done the same.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office acknowledged receiving a complaint earlier this month and said jail conditions were reviewed.

“The Fayette County Jail received a complaint from an inmate about cold temperatures on February 3,” the sheriff’s office said in a written statement. “The lowest recorded temperature that day was 66 degrees, and our maintenance team immediately checked the HVAC systems to confirm that all of them were functioning properly throughout the facility.”

The sheriff’s office said the jail’s structure can contribute to temperature variation.

“Because the jail is a concrete structure, temperatures can vary slightly in certain areas during colder weather,” the statement said. “Temperatures are checked daily and maintained between 67 and 78 degrees, with systems adjusting based on outdoor conditions.”

The statement added that staff monitor housing conditions and that procedures are in place to address inmate comfort and safety.

“Staff continuously monitor housing conditions, and procedures are in place to ensure inmate safety, including providing additional blankets when needed,” the statement said. “There are currently no concerns regarding the heating operations at the Fayette County Jail.”

Yvonne disputes that the temperatures described by the sheriff’s office reflect what her husband has experienced over time.

“Sixty-six is pretty cold when you’re living in four concrete walls,” she said. “All of that area is cement, and when they’ve got cold air blowing in there, they’re cold.”

While she said she understands that jail is not meant to be comfortable, Yvonne said basic climate control should be consistent.

“It’s one thing to be in jail, but it’s another to be in total misery while you’re there,” she said. “They’re not animals. They’re human beings.”