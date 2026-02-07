Cynthia “Cindy” Lancaster, 67

With love and remembrance, we announce the peaceful passing of Cynthia “Cindy” Lancaster Merchant on February 4, 2026, in Peachtree City, Georgia, at the age of 67. Born May 30, 1958, in Berlin, New Hampshire, her journey through life illuminated those around her with warmth and kindness.

Cindy called many places home growing up — New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Michigan and eventually Georgia. She graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1976 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Not long after high school, she joined the Air National Guard which was followed by enlistment and service in the United States Marine Corps — a time she was immensely proud of. She rose to the rank of Sergeant before her honorable discharge in 1985. Her military service took her to San Antonio, Texas, Okinawa, Japan, and Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

After the military, Cindy moved to Albany, GA where she worked at S & S Company and then pursued a career in nursing. With three young boys and a little girl on the way, she graduated magna cum laude from Darton College in Albany with her Associate of Science degree in Nursing. Cindy dedicated almost two decades of service as a nurse, half of that time in the Emergency Room at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, providing care and comfort to countless patients in the Albany and surrounding area. During these years, she also owned and operated a small business, something she took great pride in.

Cindy’s faith played a central role in her life. In Albany, she was a member of Sherwood Baptist Church in the early 1990s where she went public with her faith through baptism. Later when she moved her children to Leesburg, she joined the Leesburg United Methodist Church and then spent several years at LCCI in Albany. It was important for Cindy that her children have opportunities to hear and model the love of Jesus, especially in service to others.

Her love for animals was lifelong too. She was always a dog owner and was particularly fond of her Pekingese’s, though Lucy, her beloved chihuahua, was especially dear to her. She also loved her newest addition, a cat named Lillie. She enjoyed caring for her flowers, especially the garden beds around her patio in Leesburg, where the hibiscus blooms were her favorite. After moving to Peachtree City in 2019, she focused more on painting, with many of her works displayed in her sunroom. She valued time spent with her children and loved time with her grandchildren, making sure their visits always included cookies, treats, and something to take home.

She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Kenneth and Letitia Lancaster, and her brother, Kenny Lancaster. Cindy deeply loved her children, James (Laura) Belanger, Brian Belanger, Scott (Maria) Belanger, and Kara Templeton. Her legacy continues through her adored grandchildren, Andrew Belanger, Katherine Belanger, and Jacob Givens, who were a constant source of joy and pride. Cindy is survived by her dear friend, Michael Webb, her siblings James (Becka) Lancaster, and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

In remembrance of Cindy, contributions may be made to the Royal Animal Refuge or the Fayette Humane Society, reflecting her enduring affection for and commitment to animal welfare.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Peachtree City. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM – 11:00AM prior to the service at the funeral home.

