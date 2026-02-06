Two Fayette County Fire Department Leaders Honored with Prestigious EMS Awards

Fayette County, GA — The Fayette County Fire Department of Fire and Emergency Services is proud to announce that Assistant Chief Scott Roberts and Captain Jason Anderson have been recognized with top honors in the emergency medical services field. At the recent Region 4 EMS Awards ceremony, Roberts was named EMS Director of the Year, and Anderson received the EMS Educator of the Year award.

Region 4 EMS, organized under the Georgia Department of Public Health, encompasses 12 counties and plays a vital role in delivering emergency medical care across a broad trauma service area. These awards highlight the exceptional leadership and dedication of Fayette County’s EMS professionals in advancing patient care, training, and community safety.

“I am incredibly proud for the hard work and excellence that these two Fire & Emergency Service leaders bring to Fayette County. Their unwavering dedication to the community we serve is second to none. They truly have a passion for leadership, mentorship, and training that extends far beyond the local level. Their work is recognized regionally, statewide, and on the national level of excellence in the field of Fire and EMS. I personally thank them for their dedicated service to Fayette County and its citizens. They have made this department the success story it has become,” said Fire Chief Jeffrey Hill.For more information about Fayette County Fire and EMS, please visit fayettecountyga.gov