Postponement of Outdoor Siren System Audible Test

Fayette County, GA — Due to current weather conditions, the scheduled audible testing of the outdoor siren system has been postponed.

Originally slated for today, the test will now take place on Friday, February 6, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

The decision to reschedule ensures that the test results accurately reflect the system’s performance under optimal conditions and avoids any potential confusion with actual weather-related warnings.

For further information regarding the siren system or emergency preparedness procedures, please visit fayettecountyga.gov or call 770-305-5414.

