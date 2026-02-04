Inman studies 2-D shapes hands-on

The Citizen
Inman Elementary made their study of 2-D shapes immersive and delicious. 

As part of the 1st grade’s math unit on geometry, students used pretzels and icing to build 2-D shapes like squares, trapezoids, rectangles, rhombus and hexagons. 

Teacher Kim Baxter said the goal was to take learning beyond just naming shapes by offering a tactile way to make the lesson memorable. 

“Students were so excited and discussed shape names, vertices, sides and how using two shapes together can build something else,” said Baxter. “We wanted learning about shapes and vocabulary to be fun, and we made it a little tasty, too.”

