Cleveland students amaze with awesome alliteration activity

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 122 | Comments 0

Cleveland students amaze with awesome alliteration activity

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 122 | Comments 0

Cleveland Elementary students dove into the study of alliteration with illustrations and writing. 

Students in Erin Dalton’s 1st grade gifted class had fun practicing with alliteration, where the first sound in neighboring words is the same. After reading a mentor text filled with alliteration, each student was assigned a letter and transformed that letter into an illustration of an object beginning with the same letter. They then wrote an original sentence using alliteration. They ended up with finished products like “S is a snake sipping from a straw.” 

“The goal was for students to develop an understanding of alliteration, strengthen the connection between letters and sounds, and practice using figurative language in writing,” said Dalton. “The activity also encouraged creativity and helped students see that language and writing can be fun and engaging.”

The Citizen

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Help us keep local news free and our communities informed.

We’re committed to providing trustworthy, independent coverage of Fayette County, west Coweta, and the people and decisions shaping our shared future.

DONATE NOW

We’re a for-profit organization, so contributions aren’t tax-deductible—but they’re deeply appreciated.

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

Columnists

By Ellie White-Stevens January 31, 2026

Whitewater High School’s Hadestown Delivers Comm...
Whitewater High School’s Hadestown Delivers Comm...

Community

By Ellie White-Stevens December 10, 2025

Fayette Creek: The joint Sandy Creek–Fayette Cou...
Fayette Creek: The joint Sandy Creek–Fayette Cou...

Education

By The Citizen November 6, 2025

Whitewater Robotics wins competition 
Whitewater Robotics wins competition 

Education

By The Citizen August 26, 2025

Fayetteville’s Allison Graduates U.S. Merchant M...
Fayetteville’s Allison Graduates U.S. Merchant M...

Education

By The Citizen March 25, 2024

Solomon picked to lead Fayette County High football
Solomon picked to lead Fayette County High football

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top