Cleveland students amaze with awesome alliteration activity

Cleveland Elementary students dove into the study of alliteration with illustrations and writing.

Students in Erin Dalton’s 1st grade gifted class had fun practicing with alliteration, where the first sound in neighboring words is the same. After reading a mentor text filled with alliteration, each student was assigned a letter and transformed that letter into an illustration of an object beginning with the same letter. They then wrote an original sentence using alliteration. They ended up with finished products like “S is a snake sipping from a straw.”

“The goal was for students to develop an understanding of alliteration, strengthen the connection between letters and sounds, and practice using figurative language in writing,” said Dalton. “The activity also encouraged creativity and helped students see that language and writing can be fun and engaging.”