Janis Burke Saville, 74

Janis Burke Saville of Fayetteville, GA passed away at her home from the loving arms of her family into the loving arms of Jesus on December 2nd, 2025.

Born in 1951 and raised in Seward, Alaska, Janis attended the University of Alaska at Anchorage and Fairbanks (which included a semester at the Sorbonne in France), earning a BA in history. After devoting many years to raising her children, she attended Dallas Theological Seminary receiving her Masters in Theology.

With this education and her many talents, she served in several capacities at Denton Bible Church of Denton, TX, focusing on woman’s leadership ministries and Bible teaching. This led to her employment in extensive worldwide missions to women and children, traveling to multiple countries on 5 continents, in the service of her Lord, Jesus Christ.

Expressive of her desire to be an attentive mother, some of her many interests and pursuits over the years included natural childbirth, breast feeding advocacy and education, La Leche League leadership, and home schooling her children all the way to college acceptance.

She was a voracious reader and a marvelous cook. Her delicate and compassionate care and concern for creation was displayed in the way she relished the beauty of wildlife, and how she cared for many pets.

She was preceded in death by her parents James and Fern Burke of Seward, AK, sister Nancy Palmer of Boise, ID, and nephew Jason Palmer of Orange County, CA. Surviving her is her husband of 52 years James E. Saville, Jr of Fayetteville, GA; son Nathan and daughter-in-law Angela, grandson and granddaughter Luke and Josephine Saville all of Peachtree City, GA; daughter Katherine Sullivan and grandson Henry Sullivan of Bend, OR; and nephew Geoffrey Palmer of Long Beach, CA.

Janis was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and servant leader, who was a blessing to all who knew her, distinctive for her true and beautiful faith in the Lord Jesus, and for the love that she let flow from him to all those around her. We were all so blessed to have her in our lives. We welcome you to provide your condolences, thoughts, and memories on our Tribute Wall.

Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City, www.mowells.com