Fayette County schools win at region middle school math contest

Fayette County Public Schools filled the winner’s podium at the Griffin RESA 2025-2026 Regional Middle School Math Contest.

JC Booth won Division III for larger schools, with Rising Starr in 2nd and Bennett’s Mill in 3rd. Whitewater Middle won Division II for medium schools, with Flat Rock in 3rd place.

Liliana Kassem of Rising Starr was the individual 1st place winner with Amogh Ramesh of JC Boothin 2nd place and Matthew Phan of Rising Starr in 3rd.

The Griffin RESA Middle School Math Contest is a regional competition among middle schools in the Griffin RESA region which consists of the following school systems: Butts, Fayette, Henry, Lamar, Newton, Pike, Spalding, and Upson. Over 26 middle schools and 130 students participated.