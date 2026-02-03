Fayette County schools win at region middle school math contest

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 115 | Comments 0

Fayette County schools win at region middle school math contest

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 115 | Comments 0

Fayette County Public Schools filled the winner’s podium at the Griffin RESA 2025-2026 Regional Middle School Math Contest.

JC Booth won Division III for larger schools, with Rising Starr in 2nd and Bennett’s Mill in 3rd. Whitewater Middle won Division II for medium schools, with Flat Rock in 3rd place.

Liliana Kassem of Rising Starr was the individual 1st place winner with Amogh Ramesh of JC Boothin 2nd place and Matthew Phan of Rising Starr in 3rd.

The Griffin RESA Middle School Math Contest is a regional competition among middle schools in the Griffin RESA region which consists of the following school systems: Butts, Fayette, Henry, Lamar, Newton, Pike, Spalding, and Upson. Over 26 middle schools and 130 students participated.

The Citizen

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Help us keep local news free and our communities informed.

We’re committed to providing trustworthy, independent coverage of Fayette County, west Coweta, and the people and decisions shaping our shared future.

DONATE NOW

We’re a for-profit organization, so contributions aren’t tax-deductible—but they’re deeply appreciated.

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

Education

By The Citizen February 3, 2026

Educator Career Fair set for March 2, 2026
Educator Career Fair set for March 2, 2026

Education

By The Citizen February 3, 2026

County teams sweep region math contest
County teams sweep region math contest

Education

By The Citizen February 3, 2026

McIntosh Hall of Fame announces new class
McIntosh Hall of Fame announces new class

Business

By The Citizen February 1, 2026

Delta Community Invites Students to Apply for $2...
Delta Community Invites Students to Apply for $2...

Education

By Sonja Sutcavage January 31, 2026

Fayette and Coweta private schools included in n...
Fayette and Coweta private schools included in n...

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top