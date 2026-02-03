Educator Career Fair set for March 2, 2026

If you or someone you know is looking to join the team at Fayette County Public Schools, don’t miss out on the Virtual Educator Career Fair on Monday, March 2, 2026.

The educator career fair is open to active applicants who hold teaching certification, will hold teaching certification prior to August, or hold a minimum of a bachelor’s degree with a desire to earn teaching certification.

Participants will have the opportunity to meet with representatives of all Fayette County Public Schools in a virtual setting. Schools typically do not conduct in-depth interviews during the career fair.

Elementary schools will meet virtually from 3-5 p.m. Middle and high schools will meet from 4-6 p.m.

Pre-registration is required and must be completed by Monday, February 23, 2026.

A Google account is required in order to complete the pre-registration form.To register, go to: bit.ly/4a6KCuY