Educator Career Fair set for March 2, 2026

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 65 | Comments 0

Educator Career Fair set for March 2, 2026

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 65 | Comments 0

If you or someone you know is looking to join the team at Fayette County Public Schools, don’t miss out on the Virtual Educator Career Fair on Monday, March 2, 2026.

The educator career fair is open to active applicants who hold teaching certification, will hold teaching certification prior to August, or hold a minimum of a bachelor’s degree with a desire to earn teaching certification.

Participants will have the opportunity to meet with representatives of all Fayette County Public Schools in a virtual setting. Schools typically do not conduct in-depth interviews during the career fair.

Elementary schools will meet virtually from 3-5 p.m. Middle and high schools will meet from 4-6 p.m.

Pre-registration is required and must be completed by Monday, February 23, 2026.

A Google account is required in order to complete the pre-registration form.To register, go to: bit.ly/4a6KCuY

The Citizen

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Help us keep local news free and our communities informed.

We’re committed to providing trustworthy, independent coverage of Fayette County, west Coweta, and the people and decisions shaping our shared future.

DONATE NOW

We’re a for-profit organization, so contributions aren’t tax-deductible—but they’re deeply appreciated.

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

Education

By The Citizen February 3, 2026

County teams sweep region math contest
County teams sweep region math contest

Education

By The Citizen February 3, 2026

McIntosh Hall of Fame announces new class
McIntosh Hall of Fame announces new class

Columnists

By Ellie White-Stevens January 31, 2026

Whitewater High School’s Hadestown Delivers Comm...
Whitewater High School’s Hadestown Delivers Comm...

Education

By Ellie White-Stevens January 31, 2026

McIntosh High Students Walk Out to Peacefully Pr...
McIntosh High Students Walk Out to Peacefully Pr...

Education

By Ellie White-Stevens January 9, 2026

Bullets Found in McIntosh High School Restroom
Bullets Found in McIntosh High School Restroom

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top