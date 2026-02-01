Delta Community Invites Students to Apply for $25,000 in College Scholarships

ATLANTA (Jan. 29, 2026) – Delta Community Credit Union invites students to apply for its 21st Annual College Scholarship Program starting Feb. 1, 2026. Georgia’s largest credit union will select five deserving students, each of whom will be awarded a $5,000 scholarship to assist with college-related expenses.

Recipients will be chosen based on their academic achievement, community involvement and personal essay. As part of the submission process, applicants are required to complete an online personal finance course through Delta Community’s Financial Education Center and provide a written response to the following question:

Describe a personal or household financial experience that shaped your perspective on money. Then, using what you learned in the Finances for College Students module, explain how you plan to apply those insights to make informed financial decisions during college and into adulthood.

“Delta Community is committed to helping consumers of all ages develop smart, sustainable personal finance habits, and this year’s essay question reflects our desire to equip young adults with critical insights to manage their first years of independence,” said Hank Halter, Delta Community’s CEO. “For more than two decades, we have proudly invested in hard-working, civic-minded students who demonstrate financial literacy and responsible decision-making that reflect our values as a not-for-profit financial institution.”

Applicants must be Delta Community members seeking a first-time undergraduate degree and enrolled full-time at an accredited U.S. college or university during the 2026-2027 fall semester. Students must complete the Delta Community 2026 scholarship application online by 5 p.m. ET on March 1, 2026, in order to qualify. The award recipients will be announced in early April.

In addition to its annual Scholarship Program, Delta Community offers scholarships for students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities and provides hundreds of free classes in metro Atlanta through its Financial Education Center.

About Delta Community Credit UnionDelta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia’s largest credit union with more than $8.9 billion in assets, 525,000 members, 31 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 140 businesses including Delta Air Lines, Chick-fil-A, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the credit union on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.