99-Year-Old Veteran Dies in Early Morning Fayetteville House Fire

A 99-year-old United States military veteran died early Saturday morning after a house fire at his Fayetteville home on Holly Avenue.

Rooling Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene after firefighters attempted to rescue him from the burning home, according to the Fayetteville Fire Department. The fire was reported at approximately 3:32 a.m. on Saturday, January 24.

Fire crews from the Fayetteville Fire Department responded alongside the Fayetteville Police Department and the Fayette County Department of Fire & Emergency Services. Officials said firefighters encountered heavy smoke, high heat, and limited visibility while attempting to reach Cooper inside the home.

“This is a tragic loss for the Fayetteville community, and our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Cooper’s family and friends as we all grieve his passing,” Fayetteville Fire Chief Linda Black said.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby homes. No other injuries were reported.

Cooper, a military veteran, was described by fire officials as being “loved by many.” Chief Black said the department appreciated the community support received in the days following the fire.

“We appreciate the community’s support we have experienced as we have worked through this sad incident,” Black said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.