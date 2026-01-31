Jason Winston Williamson, 39

Born September 2, 1986, to Charles Boyd Williamson and Ava Laney Williamson of Fayetteville, GA, Jason passed away unexpectedly on January 27, 2026, at the age of 39.



A gifted pitcher and ballplayer growing up, he carried with him a love of baseball and the Atlanta Braves throughout his life. Jason was a 2015 graduate of Mercer University and a US Army veteran (2005-2009). With deployments including Germany and Iraq, he served with the 1st Squadron, 2nd Stryker Regiment (QRF) Quick Reaction Force and Bull Company (2007-2008).



In addition to his parents, he is survived by his beloved daughter, Jade Williamson, of Ventura, CA; brother Maxie (Jessica) Laney and niece, Emma, of Fayetteville, GA; and sisters Blakely Williamson of Mebane, NC, and Shannon (Vince) Williamson Gallo of Winston-Salem, NC. Jason was also a much-loved “brother” to the family’s English bulldogs: Chance, Kylie, Yogi, Bentley, Lucy, and Scout. Jason was preceded in death by his grandparents, Winston McKinley Williamson and Letha Rogers Williamson, and uncle, Gene McKinley Williamson, of Whittier, NC.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jason’s memory to Georgia English Bulldog Rescue (georgiaenglishbulldogrescue.org) or Camp Hope for veterans (http://ptsdusa.org/camp-hope).



Mowell Funeral Home in Fayetteville, GA, and Crisp Funeral Home in Bryson City, NC, are handling the arrangements. Jason will be laid to rest in Sherrill Cemetery in Whittier, NC, on Friday, February 6, in a graveside ceremony at 1:00 PM. Family and close friends are invited to attend.



“Grieve not, nor speak of me with tears, but laugh and talk of me as if I were beside you. For I am beside you as always.” – Isla Richardson

Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville; www.mowells.com