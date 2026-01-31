Fayette and Coweta private schools included in new federal tax program

Governor Brian Kemp announced earlier this month that Georgia has opted in for a new federal scholarship tax program that will allow taxpayers to receive a federal income tax credit for contributions to K-12 private school scholarships and other related expenses. 230 private schools across the state are participating, and nine of those are located in Fayette and Coweta counties.

The program, which begins in 2027, is building on pre-existing programs such as the Great Opportunities for Access to Learning (GOAL) program. Taxpayers who donate are contributing to scholarships awarded through GOAL that allow more children to attend private schools in partnership with the schools directly.

In Fayette County the participating schools include:

Counterpane Montessori School

Growing Minds Christian Academy

Harp’s Crossing Christian Academy

Konos Academy

St. Mary’s Academy

Foundry Academy

In Coweta County the participating schools include:

The Heritage School

Central Christian School

Trinity Christian School

“This federal program represents an additional opportunity to support families seeking educational options for their children,” said Ben Saylor, President of GOAL. “Importantly, it builds on, rather than replaces, Georgia’s existing education tax credit program, which is a proven solution that broadens educational access and delivers measurable value to taxpayers.”

Taxpayers will be able to claim a federal income tax credit of up to 1,700 per year per taxpayer for contributing to the GOAL program. The students eligible to receive these scholarships must come from families earning less than 300% of the median area income. For more information about the program and the participating school visit the GOAL website.