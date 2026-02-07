Student Protest Escalates at East Coweta HS, Three Arrested

A student protest at East Coweta High School on Friday, Feb. 6 escalated over the course of the school day, disrupting classes, damaging property, and resulting in the arrest of three students, according to school officials.

The incident began around 10:30 a.m., when a group of students left class without permission and gathered in Longstreet, the school’s main interior hallway, before making their way to the football field, where school officials said the group initially assembled peacefully.

According to Principal Steve Allen, the protest was centered on opposition to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, commonly known as ICE. Allen said students carried signs and chanted slogans directed at ICE as they moved through campus.

In a letter sent home to parents, administrators said a Code Yellow was initiated shortly before 11 a.m. as students repeatedly refused instructions to return to class. The code was lifted at approximately 12:15 p.m., and normal operations resumed. The letter stated that some students entered school buildings, disrupted instruction, used vulgar language, and refused to comply with staff and law enforcement directives. Three students were detained by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office for refusing to follow instructions and will face disciplinary action in accordance with district policy.

Political demonstrations and walkouts are not permitted during instructional time, the letter noted, citing safety concerns for students and staff.

Later Friday, Allen addressed the incident in a Facebook Live video, offering a detailed account of what he said unfolded over more than an hour on campus after the group left the football field.

Allen said students moved through wooded areas near the athletic facilities, where they damaged fencing, before returning toward school buildings. He said students moved through hallways yelling, knocking on doors and windows, and directing profanity at staff and law enforcement officers. Allen also said two students attempted to kick in the door to the athletic office.

“At no time did we try to confront them,” Allen said. “Our goal was to contain the situation and make sure students were safe the entire time.”

Allen said classrooms were disrupted multiple times as students moved through buildings, banging on doors and windows and shouting in hallways where other students remained in class. He said the activity frightened students who chose not to leave their classrooms.

“It scared us to death,” Allen said.

Allen rejected comparisons circulating on social media that likened Friday’s protest to a previous student walkout held in his support following his arrest nearly a year ago. That earlier rally occurred while Allen was on administrative leave and not on campus, and students gathered peacefully without disrupting instruction. Charges related to Allen’s arrest were later dropped by the district attorney.

“People keep calling this a peaceful protest,” Allen said. “It was not.”

Allen said the treatment of administrators and law enforcement during Friday’s protest stood in contrast to the earlier rally, describing students shouting profanities at staff and officers, refusing repeated instructions, and damaging school property.

“This was a total disaster,” Allen said.

Allen also said school officials had been made aware of potential threats circulating ahead of the protest, including unverified reports that violence could occur if students walked out. He said those concerns heightened the school’s focus on safety throughout the incident.

“Our main job is to keep kids safe from the time they arrive until they go home,” Allen said.

In his closing remarks, Allen emphasized that while students are entitled to their beliefs, safety and respect must remain the priority.

“It’s okay to believe in what you believe in,” Allen said, “but it’s not okay to hurt other people or destroy property.”