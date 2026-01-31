McIntosh High Students Walk Out to Peacefully Protest ICE

Smiling, chanting, and cheering as cars passed by, at least 50 McIntosh High School students walked out of class Friday, Jan. 30, for a peaceful protest connected to national demonstrations against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement policies.

Students gathered near the front of the school holding handmade signs and chanting “No justice, no peace.” Other chants included “No justice, no peace, no ICE on our streets,” “Love not hate makes America great,” and “No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here.” As drivers slowed, honked, or raised a fist in solidarity, students responded with cheers, applause, and visible excitement, creating a scene marked by positive energy and support.

The McIntosh walkout followed a student protest Thursday, Jan. 29, at Fayette County High School, where students walked from campus to the historic square in downtown Fayetteville. Together, the demonstrations marked two consecutive days of student-led protests in Fayette County schools.

Organized by students

The McIntosh protest was organized by senior Ruby Marland, who said students wanted to bring attention to immigration enforcement concerns they feel affect people close to them.

In an emailed statement to The Citizen, Marland said, “We can no longer stay quiet. Our walkout has been organized to stand up for the people who are fearing for their lives and their families’ lives.”

Marland said students involved in organizing the protest often felt hesitant to share their views at school.

“It has been very challenging for many students to open up about their thoughts on ICE due to their opinions being the minority at McIntosh,” she wrote.

Students share personal impact

Several students who participated said the issue felt personal, particularly for those from immigrant families.

Nuvia Magaly, a McIntosh student, said she wanted to speak up for people who are afraid to do so themselves.

“I don’t feel safe at my own school, and I feel like it’s important for us to speak up for other people that can’t,” Nuvia said. “My parents, they’re scared to leave the house. We came here to have an American dream, but it’s turning into a nightmare instead.”

Daniela, an 11th grader, said she believes immigration enforcement has crossed a moral line.

“What ICE is doing is wrong,” she said. “They’re taking apart innocent families. This isn’t even about the law anymore. This is just morally wrong.”

Grace McKinney, also an 11th grader, said the protest was about supporting friends and culture.

“All of my friends are Mexican American. My mom is Mexican,” McKinney said. “I just want to support my culture. It’s just so wrong what they’re doing, and it’s not right.”

Peaceful protest observed

Three to four police vehicles were positioned near the front of the school during the demonstration. McIntosh High School Principal Amy Hammock was on scene, standing with police near the school’s main entrance. Hammock declined to comment on the protest.

Officers observed the demonstration, which remained peaceful throughout. No arrests were made, and no incidents were reported.

After protesting in front of the school for approximately 40 minutes, students left the campus area and continued their demonstration along Peachtree City’s golf cart paths. The group walked down Peachtree Parkway, crossed Highway 74, and ended the protest near a Walgreens. As they moved along the route, students also chanted “Whose streets? Our streets!” and “Hey, hey! Ho, ho! ICE has got to go!”

A junior who identified himself as Julian said visibility matters, even on a small scale.

“I just think it’s a good thing to support, and the more awareness, the better,” he said.

Another student, Sophya, said the meaning of the protest went beyond its size.

“Even if it’s a small protest or a big protest, it still has a lot of meaning behind it,” she said. “The more voices, the better.”

Broader student support

In her emailed statement, Marland said not all students were able to participate in the walkout but still wanted to show support.

“Not everybody is able to join the walkout, but it’s great to know that there are people who share the same beliefs as me,” she wrote.

She said students hoped the demonstration would reach beyond campus.

“This is our chance to have our voices heard by not only our school, but also our community as a whole,” Marland wrote.

District response on student discipline

The Citizen asked the Fayette County Board of Education about possible disciplinary consequences for students who participated in walkouts.

In an emailed response, FCBOE spokesperson Melinda Berry-Dreisbach said students who left campus without checking out would be penalized under the Student Code of Conduct.

“If students left campus without checking out first, then they will be penalized for “skipping” as per the Student Code of Conduct,” Berry-Dreisbach wrote.

She added that some schools may have allowed brief, on-campus demonstrations.

“Some schools may have had an organized five- to 10-minute protest on campus,” she wrote. “Students returning to class immediately afterwards would have received a ‘tardy to class.’”

Local reflection of national movement

With walkouts taking place on consecutive days at Fayette County and McIntosh high schools, the protests underscored how national debates over immigration enforcement have reached local classrooms. For students involved, the demonstrations reflected a growing willingness to speak publicly about issues they say affect their families, peers, and sense of safety — even when those views feel like a minority at school.