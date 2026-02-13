Young Mr. Boxhill Goes to Washington

For the second year in a row, I traveled to Washington, D.C., through Close Up with a group of McIntosh High School students, and the experience left a deeper impact than my first visit.

Close Up is a nonpartisan civic education program that brings high school students from across the country to Washington to study American government firsthand. Through policy simulations, meetings with elected officials and discussions with students from diverse backgrounds, the program emphasizes informed civic participation and respectful political discourse.

Having previously participated in Close Up, this second trip shifted my focus from simply observing government to reflecting on my own role within it. Exposure to legislative offices and policy discussions helped clarify how decisions are made and how individuals can be active participants in the democratic process.

One of the most significant moments of the trip came during a visit to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Unlike the previous year, when our visit felt rushed, this time I watched large crowds gather to honor King’s legacy. The moment reinforced how his work and ideals continue to shape conversations about democracy today.

Throughout the program, students revisited three core principles: liberty, justice and equality. Seeing those ideas discussed in real political contexts made them feel less abstract and more connected to present-day responsibility.

The trip also included meetings with elected officials on Capitol Hill. Our group met with U.S. Rep. Brian Jack, who represents Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes Fayette County. A Peachtree City native, Jack spoke about his path into public service and referenced local areas in the city that shaped his upbringing.

While meeting in his congressional office, Jack explained the history of the space, noting that it was once used by President Lyndon B. Johnson. Hearing that history while standing inside the office made the connection between past and present leadership feel tangible. Jack also discussed the demands of the job and encouraged seniors interested in politics to apply for internships in legislative offices, emphasizing the value of firsthand experience.

I also briefly met Adelita Grijalva, whose work and campaign efforts in Arizona I admire. Although the interaction was brief, the opportunity to meet her and see her engagement with young people reinforced my interest in representation and public service.

Beyond Capitol Hill, the trip included visits to national memorials and museums, including the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Experiencing the museum firsthand underscored the importance of preserving history and ensuring that stories central to the nation’s identity are protected and shared.

McIntosh High School Close Up sponsor Dallas Reagan said the program is designed to challenge students while building essential civic skills.

“More than anything, I hope students leave the program having grown beyond their comfort zones and feeling more confident engaging with ideas and perspectives that may differ from their own,” Reagan said. “Close Up places students in environments where they must listen, question and think critically about complex issues.”

Reagan said the emphasis on respectful dialogue is especially important in the current political climate.

“In a time when online discourse often rewards outrage and trolling over understanding, students need opportunities to practice civil, evidence-driven conversation,” he said. “Learning how to disagree thoughtfully and productively is one of the most important civic skills they can carry forward.”

The experience strengthened my interest in pursuing politics as a future profession. The trip highlighted the importance of investing in education and ensuring that teenagers have opportunities to engage directly with the government. Programs like Close Up allow students not only to learn about civics, but to witness decision-making up close and understand the historical context behind it.

Reagan said he consistently sees growth among participants over the course of the program.

“Many arrive uncertain or hesitant, but by the end they begin to find their voices and gain confidence in expressing their ideas,” he said. “Watching students develop new perspectives and confidence each year is one of the most rewarding parts of sponsoring the trip.”

Close Up’s mission, Reagan said, is to prepare students to become informed voters, engaged citizens and contributors to their communities — lessons students are encouraged to carry with them long after leaving Washington.