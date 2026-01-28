One Dead, Suspect Arrested After Fayette County Stabbing

A man is in custody and facing murder charges following a fatal stabbing early Tuesday morning at a mobile home park in Fayette County, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call for help at approximately 3 a.m. on Jan. 28 at Shiloh Mobile Home Ranch, where they found a victim suffering from stab wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Before deputies and officers with the Peachtree City Police Department arrived, authorities were told that an armed suspect had fled the home. The sheriff’s office deployed K9 Rufus, a bloodhound, to assist in tracking the suspect.

The K9 successfully tracked 28-year-old Reginaldo Caal-Tiul, who was taken into custody without incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Caal-Tiul is being held at the Fayette County Jail and is charged with felony murder, felony aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office credited the coordinated response among deputies, investigators, and assisting agencies for the suspect’s quick apprehension.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no additional details about the victim have been released.