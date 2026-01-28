Oak Grove puts microorganisms on trail

The Citizen
The 5th grade at Oak Grove Elementary put fungus and bacteria on trial.

The mock trial was part of the 5th grade’s study on microorganisms and their beneficial and harmful effects. They held two separate trials: one focused on fungi and the other on bacteria. Each student was assigned either a fungus or a bacteria and conducted research to become an “expert” on their assigned microorganism.

During the mock court proceedings, students presented testimony based on their research. Additional students were selected to serve in the roles of the jury, prosecution, and defense. Teachers served as the judges.

Teacher Karen Eller appreciated seeing the students dig in on the activity.

“Our goal was for students to understand that microorganisms are found everywhere and can be both beneficial and harmful, and that becoming familiar with both is essential for informed understanding.”

The Citizen

