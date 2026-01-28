Kedron dresses up for their dream jobs

Kedron dresses up for their dream jobs

Kedron Elementary students dressed up for their dream jobs.

As part of the 1st grade’s unit on Goods & Services and Producers & Consumers, students dressed up as what they might like to be when they grow up. Classes were filled with a wide variety of careers, including professional athletes, first responders, artists, lawyers, and teachers. They talked about the role their job plays in the community, what their profession provides, and whether it produces a good or a service.

Teacher Danielle Watton loved seeing the students love the activity.

“The kids had such a great time, and it was a wonderful way for them to show what they’ve learned.”

