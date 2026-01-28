James Everett Carroll, 55

James Everett Carroll—known to most simply as Jim—was a bright, charismatic soul whose 55 years on this earth were filled with curiosity, laughter, and deep love.

Born on March 6, 1970, in Atlanta, Georgia, Jim had a way of charging the energy in every room he entered. He passed on October 5, 2025 in his home surrounded by loved ones and Beethoven and the passing of Benjamin Franklin knowledge.

Jim was a lifelong learner and an unapologetic comic book nerd—Batman was his favorite. He loved a good story, whether he was reading one, telling one, or living one. He was the kind of person who gave his time freely, always ready with advice, support, or just a well-timed joke or sarcastic comment. He enjoyed experiencing foods from different cultures around the globe and then trying to recreate his favorites in the kitchen.

Professionally, Jim made his mark as a brilliant Chief Technology Officer in the tech world. He had a rare blend of big-picture vision and deep technical know-how.

But beyond titles and achievements, he was passionate about travel, having visited 86 countries on 6 continents. Antarctica was to be his next adventure, completing his goal of stepping on all 7 continents. Jim’s ashes will be taken there, and this knowledge gave him peace in the end.

Above all, Jim loved people. He loved to hear their stories and their dreams. He loved to see them dance and laugh and live. He thrived on these connections and the thrill of learning to see the world in a new light with every encounter.

Jim moved to Seattle in 2011, after spending years in both Birmingham and his hometown of Atlanta. No matter where he lived, his kindness, humor, and unwavering support left a lasting impact.

He leaves behind his loving partner, Sophia Arain, his parents James Jr. and Kathleen Carroll, his sons Linus and James “Jack” Carroll, his ex-wife and friend Paula Carroll, and his siblings Steve Carroll and Laura Stevens, along with host of extended and chosen family. He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Rowan Carroll, whose memory he carried with him every day.

Jim was not afraid of death, but he wasn’t done living. He truly encompassed the truth as Mark Twain stated, “A man who lives fully is prepared to die at any time”. Living our lives fully is the best way to honor Jim. His legacy is one of adventure and laughter and love.

May we all find the peace that comes from a life with such spirit and joy. Let us remember him the way he would have wanted: with stories, with smiles, and with shared memories. The family will be celebrating his life on February 7th from 2:00-4:00pm at First Baptist Peachtree City. 208 Willowbend Road Peachtree City, GA 30269. This is a drop in event, come and go as you please.