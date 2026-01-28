Finalists named for 2026 Teacher of the Year

Three finalists have been named for 2026 Fayette County Teacher of the Year, narrowed down from the 25 school-wide nominees.

The finalists for 2026 Fayette County Teacher of the Year are Dr. Courtney Adams of Bennett’s Mill Middle, Matt Foley of Fayette County High, and Erin Keith of Kedron Elementary.

The winner will be announced at the annual Fayette County Teacher of the Year celebration on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

Dr. Courtney Adams, Bennett’s Mill Middle

Dr. Courtney Adams teaches 6th and 7th grade accelerated mathematics at Bennett’s Mill Middle School, where she is committed to cultivating both deep understanding and confidence in young learners. She has 30-plus years of teaching experience.

She believes that classrooms should empower learners to take intellectual risks, engage with meaningful challenges, and see themselves as capable mathematicians. Her instructional approach integrates high expectations with compassionate support, ensuring that every student, regardless of background or starting point, has access to rigorous, engaging learning experiences.

“My classroom is filled with conversation, students debating which step comes next, explaining their logic to one another, and sometimes even teaching me new ways to think about a problem. Those are my favorite moments because they show that learning is active, not passive.”

Matt Foley, Fayette County High

Matt Foley teaches American government, Advanced Placement government and politics, and Advanced Placement macroeconomics at Fayette County High. He serves as the social studies department chair and the government professional learning community lead. Foley is in his 21st year of teaching.

Throughout his career, Foley has focused on creating meaningful learning experiences that emphasize inquiry, simulations, and authentic decision-making. His priorities center on student thinking, equitable access to rigorous content, and helping students see how civic life connects to their own experiences.

“They engage more when the work feels real and when they are asked to solve problems instead of just absorbing information,” he said. “When that happens, they are more willing to engage, ask questions, and take responsibility for their thinking.”

Erin Keith, Kedron Elementary

Erin Keith is the computer science teacher at Kedron Elementary, where she is wholly invested in transforming the school’s technology program into a comprehensive computer science curriculum.

Keith is committed to fostering confidence and equity in her classroom. Her teaching emphasizes project-based learning that empowers students to develop computational thinking and digital skills. She believes early exposure to computer science helps students challenge stereotypes and cultivate a growth mindset.

“The lessons that I teach my students are their very first. This is an incredible opportunity because there is no pre-conceived notion of ability. Every single student can. They have not already identified themselves as ‘bad at blank,’” she said. “It is my mission to ensure that my students never make a can’t statement regarding technology during my six years with them.”