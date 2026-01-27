Pet of the Week: Benjamin – A cuddly, smiley, brindle sweetheart.

Pet of the Week: Benjamin – A cuddly, smiley, brindle sweetheart.

Surely Benjamin never expected to end up at the shelter at 5 years of age. His beautiful dark brindle coat absolutely complements his sweet demeanor and friendly personality. He meets no stranger and loves all staff members and volunteers. Among his favorite pass-times are short morning and afternoon walks, snacking on tasty treats, and enjoying petting time while living life at a slower pace. 

     Cute fact: Benjamin “tap dances” when excited to get out of his crate and when taken outside for a walk! This perfect-smile canine becomes quite stressed out with noises and continuous movement around him at the shelter. He is a pleasure to walk on the leash; he has already been on Weekend Warrior outings and he has received great report cards for behavior and personality during his stay outside the shelter walls. Benjamin is good with kids, an awesome car- rider, and already used to his crate. In his perfect doggy world, cats would never be around, treats would always be accessible, and humans would just sit with him all day, petting him.

     Could you be Benjamin’s perfect laidback match? Do you see yourself sharing your sofa with Benjamin while watching some tv, snacking or napping? Are you up for some short walks or backyard exploring time with B? Car rides for a pup-cup? No cats?

     Benjamin is available for adoption at Fayette County Animal Shelter, located at 1131 Highway 74 South in Peachtree City. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Come meet Benjamin! He is charming!

