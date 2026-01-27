MIKE WILTON APPOINTED DEAN

The Citizen
Father Mike Wilton was recently appointed to serve as the Dean of the Cathedral of Christ the King, Sharpsburg, by Bishop Jason Epps. Fr Wilton is a graduate of the University of Phoenix with a Bachelor of Arts in management and earned his Master of Arts in Christian Counseling from Colorado Theological Seminary. He is the founder of The Mountain Christian Counseling in Sharpsburg, GA and is a Licensed Clinical Pastoral Counselor and a Certified Neuro-Linguistic Programing Practitioner (NLP) and holds an advanced certification in child and adolescent therapy.

Father Wilton had thirty years of lay ministry experiences prior to being ordained a deacon and, later, a priest. At the Cathedral of Christ the King, he has served for several years on the Rector’s Council and has also served on the Bishop’s Council of the Diocese of the Mid-South. He also serves as a resource for the Primate of North America and has led Cursillo weekends in the Diocese.

He and his wife, Marion, reside in Palmetto, GA.

