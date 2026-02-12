The Olivet Church to Host “Black Brilliance Marketplace” for Heritage Sunday 2026

FAYETTEVILLE, GA — The Olivet Church, under the leadership of Rev. Dr. William Holmes Robinson, is proud to announce the Heritage Sunday “Black Brilliance Marketplace” on February 22, 2026. This community-focused event will feature the theme: “You Can’t Hide Us,” and will take place at the Olivet Administration Building, located at 877 Highway 314, Fayetteville, GA 30214.

Designed to celebrate culture and entrepreneurship, the event invites members and guests to shop, connect, and support local Black-owned businesses. The marketplace will begin immediately after the 9:30 AM worship service, featuring a powerful keynote message from guest speaker Dr. Daniel Black. A Clark College alumnus and veteran professor of African American Studies at Clark Atlanta University, Dr. Black is a nationally renowned, award-winning novelist and scholar. Known for his viral 2024 commencement address, “Here They Come, Y’all,” Dr. Black has spent over 30 years mentoring the next generation of thinkers and activists through an Afrocentric lens.

Dr. Daniel Black: “They Not Like Us” (Viral Speech Clip)

This video provides a glimpse of Dr. Daniel Black’s powerful and engaging speaking style during his viral commencement address, which aligns with the energy he plans to bring to Olivet’s Heritage Sunday.

“Our Heritage Sunday celebration is more than a service; it is a testament to the excellence and resilience of our community,” says Rev. Dr. William Holmes Robinson, Pastor of The Olivet Church. “Through the Black Brilliance Marketplace, we provide a platform for innovators and entrepreneurs to showcase their talents and for our congregation to invest directly in local brilliance.”

Event Highlights:

Keynote Speaker: An inspiring address by Dr. Daniel Black during the 9:30 AM service.

Vendor Opportunities: Local business owners can secure a space featuring a 6-ft table and tablecloth.

Local business owners can secure a space featuring a 6-ft table and tablecloth. Support Local : A diverse array of products and services from seasoned and emerging entrepreneurs will be on display.

Community Connection: An inspiring atmosphere fostering networking and community growth.

The vendor booths for this event are sold out. We encourage the entire community to come out and support our local business owners.

For questions, please contact The Olivet Church at [email protected].

About The Olivet Church:

Located in Fayetteville, Georgia, The Olivet Church is “The Thrill on the Hill,” a vibrant community of faith dedicated to Families Fellowshipping in Fayetteville. Under the leadership of Rev. Dr. William Holmes Robinson, the church serves as a beacon of hope, providing spiritual growth, community outreach, and family-focused ministries.

###

Media Contact:

Slone Williams | Director of Communications

The Olivet Church | Media Ministry