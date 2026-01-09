Fayette Samaritans request pantry and clothing donations for January

Fayette Samaritans, a nonprofit that provides food, clothing, and emergency assistance to families in Fayette County, is asking for community support to help restock its pantry for the month of January.
The organization is also seeking volunteers to assist in the office, clothes closet, and food pantry. Volunteer shifts are one morning a week, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Most-needed pantry items include:
- Peanut butter
- Tuna
- Beef stew
- Boxed mac and cheese
- Boxed mashed potatoes
- Dry pasta (elbows, rotini, etc.)
- Dry spaghetti
- Canned fruit
- Pancake mix
- Syrup
- Feminine products
In addition, the Fayette Samaritans Clothes Closet is in need of women’s and girls’ underwear in all sizes, as well as men’s boxer shorts and boys’ underwear in all sizes.
Donations may be dropped off at Fayette Samaritans, located at 126 Hickory Road in Fayetteville. For more information about donations or volunteer opportunities, call 770-719-2707.
“Whatever you did for one of the least of these, you did for me,” the organization reminded supporters, quoting Matthew 25:45.
