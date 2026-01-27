17-Year-Old Held Without Bond After High-Speed Chase Ends in Rollover Crash in Fayette County

A 17-year-old is being held without bond at the Fayette County Jail after Fayette County deputies pursued a stolen red SUV at high speeds Wednesday afternoon before the vehicle overturned in a rollover crash.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of a stolen vehicle out of Newnan on Jan. 21. After hearing the vehicle’s description, Lt. Akin began looking for the red SUV.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., the vehicle passed Lt. Akin and Deputy Sheriff Nelson near Brooks Woolsey Road and Antioch Road, where Lt. Akin attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Authorities said the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit followed.

The Sheriff’s Office said the pursuit reached speeds of more than 115 miles per hour, creating dangerous conditions due to the time of day and roadway circumstances. As deputies were preparing to terminate the pursuit, the SUV lost control and rolled over near Brooks Woolsey Road and the Highway 85 Connector.

Deputies said the driver, a 17-year-old juvenile, was removed from the vehicle and did not suffer major injuries. Authorities also confirmed the juvenile had been reported missing by the Newnan Police Department earlier that day.

The suspect was identified as Taylor Simpson, who was booked into the Fayette County Jail on Jan. 21, 2026, and is being prosecuted as an adult.

Simpson faces multiple charges, including felony fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, theft by receiving stolen property, giving a false name to an officer, and obstruction of an officer. Additional traffic-related charges include reckless driving, speeding, driving too fast for conditions, failure to stop at a stop sign, passing on a solid yellow line, and driving without a valid license.

Simpson remains held without bond. The incident remains under investigation.

