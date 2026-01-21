Pet of the week: Janice – Shy, affectionate and loves to sunbathe

Back in November, Janice was found as a stray and ended up at the Fayette County Animal Shelter. Scared in the new environment, surrounded by new humans and other dogs in kennels, it took Janice a few weeks to happily agree to go outside with staff and volunteers. She finally showed her amazing true self; a sweet golden-coated beauty that just wants affection and calmness.

We do not know what Janice’s life looked like before she was brought into the shelter, but we know that she has blossomed, she is affectionate, she is leaning to trust humans, and she is eager to go for morning and afternoon walks. Many volunteers share how playful she is and how she loves to sunbathe in the benches along the road by the shelter. She enjoys massages while sunbathing too!

This smiley friend can be a little shy at times; give her 5 minutes to open up and feel comfortable again, just a little bit of time is all she asks for! Around 1.5 years old and 45 lbs of good girl, she is now part of the list of dogs approved for the shelter’s Weekend Warrior program.

Janice is available for adoption at Fayette County Animal Shelter, located at 1131 Highway 74 South in Peachtree City. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Come meet Janice and ask about the Weekend Warrior program! She is a gem!