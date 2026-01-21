MLK Day Celebration Features Youth in Fayetteville

To say that the 2026 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration in Fayette County was a success would be an understatement. Community members who have attended past MLK Day events remarked that this year’s celebration was the best to date, citing strong participation, vibrant energy, and a renewed focus on youth.

The MLK Day Parade stepped off at 10 a.m. sharp, featuring more than 500 participants. Despite chilly temperatures, sunny skies brought residents out in large numbers to line the streets of downtown Fayetteville, cheering as the procession moved through the city.

The Starr’s Mill High School Marching Band served as the premier band for the event, while several smaller bands from local organizations joined in, keeping energy high throughout the route. As this is an election year, several candidates running for office were also notable participants in the parade.

Longtime parade staples returned as well, including members of Divine Nine fraternities and sororities, Corvette and Porsche clubs, JROTC units from local high schools, churches, and local businesses, all contributing to the diverse and celebratory atmosphere.

Following the parade, the community gathered at the Fayette County High School gymnasium for the MLK Day Pep Rally.

Quentin “Coach Q” Pullen, Vice President of the Fayette County NAACP and chair of the MLK Day event, said this year’s celebration marked a shift in focus.

“This year is a bit different than years past,” Pullen said. “We wanted to bring the focus to our youth, so we were able to coordinate with all of the Fayette County high schools for participation in the event.”

The pep rally featured a youth-led program, with Gabrielle Ferguson and Gabrielle Wooden serving as youth emcees and guiding the audience through what organizers described as a “youth takeover” of the MLK birthday celebration. Performances by youth speakers, a youth chorus, and youth dance groups created a lively and engaging program.

Pullen emphasized the broader message behind the day’s events.

“I hope the message from today’s events was clear,” he said. “We are a community, and we have to come together to support each other. The legacy of Dr. King demands this.”For more information about the Fayette County NAACP or to make a donation, visit www.fcganaacp.org.