Country Club Weddings at an Attainable Price

For couples newly engaged — especially after Valentine’s Day — the first venue tour can feel overwhelming. Dates disappear quickly. Vendors stack up. And the final number often climbs far beyond what anyone expected.

At Sun City Peachtree Golf Club in Griffin, the Cook family believes there’s another way to begin married life: a country club setting, coordinated largely under one roof, at a price many couples can realistically reach.

“We’re focused on couples who want a beautiful, memorable experience without spending $30,000 or $40,000 to get there,” said owner Byron Cook. “You can host a very nice wedding here for around $10,000, and in many cases even less.”

Designed for flexibility — and simplicity

The Venue at Sun City Peachtree Golf Club can comfortably host about 150 guests in its main dining room. For smaller celebrations, a more intimate front room accommodates 25 to 40 guests for what many couples now call a “micro-wedding.”

Ceremonies may take place indoors or outdoors, including on the elevated back steps overlooking the golf course. Many couples choose to exchange vows outside and move indoors for dinner and dancing.

“We prioritize Saturdays and Sundays, which works well for most couples,” said Ryan Cook, who oversees marketing and outreach. “Because our weekday golf leagues keep us busy, weekends are actually quieter here — and that creates a more private atmosphere for weddings.”

The entry beneath the chandelier can be transformed into a dance floor, and ceiling draping, linens, candles, and table décor are available in-house.

All-inclusive — without the separate vendor markups

One of the venue’s biggest advantages is its structure. Unlike standalone wedding venues that require separate contracts for catering, rentals, and staffing, Sun City Peachtree handles nearly everything internally.

“Because we manage the venue, food, bar, staffing, and coordination ourselves, couples avoid the multiple vendor markups that are common at many venues,” Ryan Cook said. “We’re able to bundle those services together and streamline the entire process.”

The minimum for non-member events is $5,000 plus tax and tip (totaling $6,350). According to Byron Cook, that typically accommodates 50 to 60 guests depending on menu selections. Weddings with 120 to 150 guests often fall near the $10,000 range, including tax and tip.

“Our goal is to offer country club quality at a price that’s genuinely attainable,” Byron Cook said. “Not everyone wants to begin married life with a huge event bill. We think there’s real value in offering an elegant option that’s also practical.”

The club reports its average wedding cost is approximately $7,500.

As long as couples meet the minimum, the venue includes not only the room, and the food and beverage, but also:

Multiple day-of coordinators

Linens

Dishware and flatware

Set-up and clean-up

Waitstaff and kitchen staff

An in-house wedding cake

Photography, floral design, and entertainment are not included, though referrals are available.

“When everything is coordinated under one roof, it reduces stress,” Ryan Cook said. “We run a full restaurant operation every day. We’re simply applying that experience to weddings.”

A menu that ranges from casual to upscale

Affordability does not mean limited options. The club’s wedding menu spans appetizer receptions, buffet stations, and plated dinners.

Couples planning an upscale appetizer-style reception may choose selections such as bacon-wrapped scallops, mini crab cakes, ahi tuna and avocado crostini, beef tenderloin slider stations, lamb lollipops with mint sauce, or shrimp ceviche.

Buffet and station options include taco bars, pasta bars, and burger bars, while plated entrées range from Chicken Marsala and Bistro Steak to Herb Roasted Prime Rib, Beef Wellington, and Peppercorn Beef Tenderloin with Béarnaise. Plated meals include a starch, vegetable, salad, dessert, and non-alcoholic beverages.

“We have the flexibility to create something simple and fun or something more formal and elevated,” Ryan Cook said. “Couples can customize the experience without feeling locked into one price tier.”

A family-run touch

Sun City Peachtree Golf Club is family-owned and operated, and that involvement extends to wedding coordination.

“We take a hands-on approach,” Byron Cook said. “Couples receive attentive service and thoughtful details throughout the process. We want their day to feel special — not transactional.”

For couples hoping to balance elegance with financial wisdom — perhaps saving room in the budget for a honeymoon, a first home, or simply peace of mind — the venue offers a different starting point.

“Our goal is simple,” Ryan Cook said. “Provide a country club wedding experience that feels upscale, coordinated, and within reach.”

Located in Griffin, Sun City Peachtree Golf Club is conveniently close — about a 30-minute drive from much of Fayette County — making it an easy choice for couples and guests throughout the region.

For more information or to schedule a tour, visit scpgolf.com/weddings, call Ryan Cook at 404-716-5910, or email [email protected].

Sun City Peachtree Golf Club is located at 250 Del Webb Blvd., Griffin, GA 30223.