Peachtree City Man Found Dead After Alabama Boating Trip

The Citizen
A Peachtree City man who failed to return from a fishing trip off the Alabama coast was found dead Wednesday after a multi-agency search in the waters near Dauphin Island.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Travis N. White, 54, of Peachtree City, Georgia, was reported missing Tuesday, March 3, after he did not return home from a fishing trip in the Portersville Bay area of Mobile County.

At approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday, troopers with ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division responded to a call regarding a missing boater near Dauphin Island. Authorities later located the 22-foot May Craft vessel White had been operating north of the Dauphin Island Bridge in a marshy area of Heron Bay.

ALEA Marine Patrol troopers, along with the United States Coast Guard and officers with the Marine Resources Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, launched a search and rescue operation in the surrounding waters.

Officials said White’s body was located and recovered Wednesday, March 4, at approximately 11:47 a.m. near Petit Bois Island in Mississippi.

ALEA Marine Patrol troopers said the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, and no additional details have been released.

A prayer vigil for the White family was organized Thursday evening at First Presbyterian Church in Peachtree City.

The Citizen

