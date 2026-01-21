Chester Joe Ard, 73, passed away on January 13, 2026, surrounded by loving friends and family.

Joe was born and raised in Oxford, Mississippi. He graduated from the University of Mississippi in 1974 with a degree in Civil Engineering and remained a devout Ole Miss Rebel throughout his life. Hotty Toddy. Upon graduation, Joe enlisted in the United States Army as a private and completed an illustrious 21-year career, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He deeply loved serving his country and treasured the lifelong friendships formed through his military service.

Following his retirement from the Army, Joe became a licensed real estate salesperson in 2000 and quickly made his mark, earning recognition as “Rookie of the Year” from the Fayette County Board of Realtors. In 2005, Joe discovered his true calling in real estate by teaching investment seminars and assisting investors in purchasing foreclosed properties. He founded Vestlet Realty LLC in 2008 and was instrumental in securing a government contract in 2010 to serve as a HUD listing broker. Joe became the foremost HUD and REO expert in metro Atlanta, and was often sought out to be the headline speaker at investor events. Joe left a lasting legacy by inspiring and mentoring countless agents and investors. Vestlet Realty LLC rebranded as Eighteen O’two Realty LLC in 2021 and continues to operate today with a base of operations in Savannah, Georgia.

Joe called Peachtree City, Georgia, home for many years before retiring to Young Harris, Georgia. There, he enjoyed golfing, boating on Lake Chatuge, and cherished the mountain views and the ever-changing scenery of the enchanted valley from his back porch. A lifelong love of singing and theater led him to a full circle moment when he joined the cast of Oklahoma! at the Peacock Performing Arts Center in Hayesville, North Carolina. Joe had starred as the lead in Oklahoma! at Ole Miss over 50 years earlier. From the fun of being in the theater again, his joy and enthusiasm for the stage were unmistakable, and his passion for performing never faded.

Joe approached everything in life with wholehearted dedication. He was a member of the Shriners, a Mason, an Elvis impersonator, but most importantly a devoted Christian. He never passed a member of the military or law enforcement without thanking them for their service. Over the years, Joe quietly supported many charitable causes without seeking recognition. In response to the many friends who have asked how they can honor Joe’s memory, the family shares that he greatly admired the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Donations in his memory would be warmly appreciated.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Boris and Kathleen Ard of Oxford, Mississippi. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Ann Ard; his stepdaughters, Kathryn (Robert) Kilkenny and Lindsey (Mark) Whitfield, both of Hoschton, Georgia; his stepson, Mark (Nicole) Hardin of Signal Mountain, Tennessee; his sister, Dianne (Dan) Melancon of Bartlett, Tennessee; his nephew, Scott (Kim) Thomas of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and their son, Eli; and his five cherished grandchildren, Chase, Henley, Rosalee, Hugh, and Henry.

Service information will be announced at a later date.