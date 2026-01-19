Water Main Repair Update – Peachtree Parkway and McIntosh Trail

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 284 | Comments 0

Water Main Repair Update – Peachtree Parkway and McIntosh Trail

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 284 | Comments 0

Further inspection confirmed that a repair is still required because a valve is not seating properly. The repair is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, January 20th.

To address the black ice safety concern in Center Green subdivision, Fayette County will mitigate the issue by redirecting the water to drain down the cart path and into the drainage ditch along McIntosh Trail. This work is scheduled for Saturday after racers have cleared the intersection. Redirecting the water will also prevent it from returning to Center Green during the scheduled repair on Tuesday.

The area will continue to be closely monitored until asphalt repairs are completed and the valve box is fully secured.

Thank you for your patience.

The Citizen

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Help us keep local news free and our communities informed.

We’re committed to providing trustworthy, independent coverage of Fayette County, west Coweta, and the people and decisions shaping our shared future.

DONATE NOW

We’re a for-profit organization, so contributions aren’t tax-deductible—but they’re deeply appreciated.

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

Fayette County

By The Citizen January 19, 2026

Fayette County Hosts Multi-Agency Work Zone Traf...
Fayette County Hosts Multi-Agency Work Zone Traf...

Government

By Ellie White-Stevens January 17, 2026

Peachtree City Council Recognizes Award Winners,...
Peachtree City Council Recognizes Award Winners,...

Government

By Ellie White-Stevens January 17, 2026

Mayor Learnard Highlights Growth, Stability, and...
Mayor Learnard Highlights Growth, Stability, and...

Columnists

By Paul Schultz January 14, 2026

Municipal Governments: Representative Democracy ...
Municipal Governments: Representative Democracy ...

Columnists

By Kenneth Hamner January 14, 2026

“If You Don’t Quit, We Won’t Quit You”: In...
“If You Don’t Quit, We Won’t Quit You”: In...

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top