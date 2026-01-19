Water Main Repair Update – Peachtree Parkway and McIntosh Trail

Further inspection confirmed that a repair is still required because a valve is not seating properly. The repair is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, January 20th.

To address the black ice safety concern in Center Green subdivision, Fayette County will mitigate the issue by redirecting the water to drain down the cart path and into the drainage ditch along McIntosh Trail. This work is scheduled for Saturday after racers have cleared the intersection. Redirecting the water will also prevent it from returning to Center Green during the scheduled repair on Tuesday.

The area will continue to be closely monitored until asphalt repairs are completed and the valve box is fully secured.

Thank you for your patience.