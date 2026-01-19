Jimmie Edward Williams, 76, of Fayetteville, Ga passed away peacefully at his home on January 15, 2026, surrounded by loved ones.

He was a long-time resident of Homestead, Fl until he and his wife relocated to Fayetteville, Ga in November 2002.

After graduating from Jerkins High School, Jimmie joined the United States Air Force. Upon separation, he joined the Air Force Reserves. Jimmie dedicated his life to service as he worked for the federal government in the Homestead AFB Fire Department for 33 years. He retired in June 2003, as the Assistant Fire Chief.

Jimmie was a sports enthusiast. For decades you could find him on a softball field, fishing, or at a Miami Dolphins or Miami Hurricanes football game. In addition to sports as a hobby, he was also a high school umpire for many many years throughout Miami-Dade County. He was known for the impressive way he called “strike three!”

Jimmie was a source of inspiration and guidance to not only his children and grandchildren, but many others as well, imparting valuable life lessons and leaving behind cherished memories.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

Jimmie is survived by his devoted wife, Teri, son Michael (Marie), son Jason (Alyxis), grandchildren Myleen, Josiah, Amiyah and Alijah, loving niece, Jennifer, “daughter” Shirley, God daughter Jasmin and “granddaughter,” Ariel.

In addition, he leaves behind his siblings, Elouise, Earl, Maxine, Pat, Charles, and a countless number of nieces, nephews, and friends. He will truly be missed.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Burns, mother, Julia West and brother, Gregory Williams.

Visitation will be on Saturday, January 24, 2026, from 2 pm to 3 pm, with funeral services to follow. Funeral services will take place at Mowell Funeral Home, 180 Jeff Davis Dr, Fayetteville, Ga 30215.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in his name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association – lbda.org

Please include his name.

Please keep the Williams family in your continued prayers.

