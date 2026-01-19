Fayette County Hosts Multi-Agency Work Zone Traffic Control Safety Workshop

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Fayette County recently hosted a comprehensive Work Zone Traffic Control workshop aimed at enhancing safety for both field workers and motorists. The training was facilitated by Todd Morrison with the Georgia Department of Transportation’s Local Technical Assistance Program (GDOT LTAP) and focused on best practices for traffic control device placement and effective work zone planning.

The session brought together a large, multi-agency group committed to improving safety in active work zones. Participants included representatives from the Fayette County Road Department, Fayette County Water System, Environmental Management, the Town of Brooks, the City of Fayetteville, and Spalding County. Through hands-on instruction and real-world scenarios, attendees strengthened their understanding of how proper planning and setup can significantly reduce risk in roadway and utility work environments.

“Work zone safety is one of the most important responsibilities local governments share, because every agency has people working alongside live traffic daily. When we collaborate across jurisdictions, we get better consistency in our work zones and a higher level of protection for both workers and drivers. Events like this build a shared language and shared expectations about how work zones should be set up. Ultimately, we want every employee to go home safe, and the public to move through our work zones confidently and without confusion,” said Steve Hoffman, Director of Road Department, Fayette County.

Work zone safety remains a critical issue for local governments, as employees routinely work in close proximity to live traffic and changing roadway conditions. The workshop emphasized the daily hazards faced by field crews and the responsibility of agencies to implement consistent, high-quality traffic control measures to protect workers and the traveling public.

“This training reinforced the importance of doing things the right way, not just the fast way. Our crews face complex and dynamic situations on the road, and having practical instruction on how to set up cones, signage, and flagging patterns correctly makes a measurable difference. The hands-on demonstrations helped staff connect the standards to real jobsite conditions, which is where safety truly matters. Any time we can give our field personnel tools that reduce risk and improve efficiency, that is a win for the community,” said Steve Hoffman, Director of Road Department.

County officials noted that hosting a multi-jurisdictional training reinforces a shared commitment to safety across agencies and communities. By working together and learning from experienced instructors, participants can apply standardized approaches that improve safety outcomes across the region.

“Investing in our employees through training is one of the most effective ways we can protect our workforce and serve the public well. Our employees are our most valuable asset, and giving them knowledge, standards, and support is part of our responsibility as leaders. When we prioritize safety and training, we are reinforcing a culture where every person understands they are worth protecting. The community benefits when crews are confident, prepared, and equipped to work safely,” said Steve Hoffman, Director of Road Department.

Fayette County continues to prioritize workforce safety through training, collaboration, and proactive planning, recognizing that well-prepared teams are essential to maintaining safe and efficient public services.