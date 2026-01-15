Ellie White-Stevens Speaks to McIntosh High Journalism Students About Reporting, Ethics, and AI

Ellie White-Stevens, editor of The Citizen, spoke Tuesday afternoon with McIntosh High School’s journalism students and staff about interviewing, story structure, ethics, and the evolving role of artificial intelligence in local newsrooms.

White-Stevens opened the discussion by explaining how community journalism can amplify voices and create tangible impact. Referring to her coverage of a Fayette County family facing serious medical challenges, she described how repeated, accurate storytelling helped mobilize support.

“What we’ve been able to do as community journalism as a process is bring together her story and give her a voice, and amplify that voice,” White-Stevens said. “That’s what I feel is the true power of a good story. It enables us to be a better community.”

She contrasted that work with investigative reporting, describing how The Citizen received information about a chemical incident at a local nursing facility. When a student asked how that story reached her, White-Stevens explained the role of anonymous sources and verification.

“I got a whistleblower who sent me an email and said, ‘Hey, this happened at Heartis. You need to be aware,’” she said. “I said, ‘Look, I can’t run anything about this story until I have some corroboration.’”

White-Stevens told students that interviews — not writing — are the foundation of journalism.

“The most important thing you can do as a journalist today is get a good interview,” she said. “Quotes show experience. Facts establish truth. And you need both.”

She warned students that relying on quotes without verification can unintentionally turn reporting into opinion.

“If you let quotes replace facts, your story becomes opinion, even if you didn’t mean to,” she said.

Known for her strict approach to quote accuracy, White-Stevens explained how she handles sensitive material.

“We do not rewrite quotes,” she said. “We remove extra words. We remove verbal garbage. But we keep the essence of what they said.”

Students also asked about artificial intelligence and its growing role in journalism. One student raised a question about how emerging tools might shape their futures in the field.

“I had a question about how you view the future of journalism for us as students,” the student said. “Do you think we should learn to do it the hard way, or do everything with AI and then put that story out?”

White-Stevens encouraged students to develop their reporting and writing skills before relying on technology.

“I think you should learn to do it the hard way, so that you can figure out what your voice is like,” she said. “Creating your voice is important, and your voice matters.”

She explained that while The Citizen uses AI to assist with drafting, it does not replace reporting or editorial responsibility.

“AI speeds up the writing process, but not the thinking, the reporting, or the ethics,” she said. “The final responsibility always belongs to the human editor.”

When asked how to handle controversial stories in a close-knit community, White-Stevens pointed to past coverage of the racially charged Blackface incident at Whitewater High School.

“If you’re a paper, if you’re a news source, you better walk straight forward, head first, right into controversy,” she said. “Ignoring it doesn’t make it go away.”

The conversation concluded with practical guidance on pitching stories, earning bylines, and pursuing internships with The Citizen. White-Stevens encouraged students to focus on clarity and responsibility over style.

“You don’t need fancy language,” she said. “You need clarity.”

The visit was part of McIntosh High School’s ongoing effort to connect student journalists with working professionals and expose them to real-world newsroom practices.