Pet of the Week: Lynyrd – Athletic, Attentive, and Easy to Love

The Citizen
Lynyrd is a 1-year-old, 50-pound pup with striking looks and a steady, thoughtful personality. During his Weekend Warrior vacation away from the shelter, he showed just how enjoyable he is to live with. His host described him as calm, curious, and wonderfully well behaved.

He takes in his surroundings with quiet confidence, exploring without getting into trouble and settling easily when it’s time to relax. Lynyrd loves long walks, running alongside you, riding in golf carts, and spending time with his human and dog friends. He’s dog-friendly, enjoys his toys, sleeps well, and is a joy to be around.

Naturally athletic and attentive, Lynyrd would thrive in an active home and could be a great candidate for agility or other dog sports. Any extra energy you might see in the shelter is simply due to limited exercise. Once he’s had a chance to move about, he’s gentle and relaxed.

Handsome, smart, and kind, Lynyrd is ready for a home that will appreciate both his athletic ability and his easygoing nature.

Lynyrd is available for adoption at Fayette County Animal Shelter, located at 1131 Highway 74 South in Peachtree City. Other than government holidays, the shelter is open seven days a week—Monday through Friday from 11–5, and weekends from 12–5.  Come meet Lynyrd and see what a great companion he is!  

The Citizen

