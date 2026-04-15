Pet of the Week: Max, a sturdy, big boy who is friends with everyone.

When you see a solid 78 lbs. dog looking at you from the other side of the road, with his head low… and his rear-end high…do you run? Or do you see a big ole pup trying to meet you and play with you? Because that is exactly what sweet, mushy Max does.

Among other skills, Max can wag his tail up and down instead of side to side. Yes, he is THAT special. Of course he loves treats, and being scratched behind his ears and chin. Max is a favorite of many volunteers. He just wants to be loved.

Max was dropped off at the shelter as a stray. This large( well, maybe XL) 5-year-old boy knows no stranger. He is strong and enjoys time outside, but does not need vigorous exercise to be happy and relaxed. On the contrary, as the weather gets hotter, he very much would enjoy a couch, a cold floor, or a yard to take naps on.

For those with a heart for big dogs with big heads and big personalities, Max is available for Weekend Warrior program! This allows him to leave the shelter for a number of days at a time, with a family that might be interested in adopting. This is a great way to see how good of a fit both family/ Max are for each other.

Dog Adoptions are FREE at the shelter until 4/19.

If you would like to meet Max, you can visit him at the Fayette County Animal Shelter, located at 1131 Highway 74 South in Peachtree City. The shelter is now open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Come meet Max! He is a “lapdog” in the body of a little pony!