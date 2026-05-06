Southtree Unveils Plans for 28-Acre, Mixed Use Development in Fayetteville

The first building in the planned Cornerstone West development broke ground Tuesday, May 5, at the corner of Veterans Parkway and Ga. Highway 54 in Fayetteville, launching what developers say will become a major mixed-use project across from QTS.

The 28-acre development, led by Southtree Commercial, will include medical offices, active adult housing, retail space, and a hotel over the next two years. The first phase is a 60,000-square-foot medical office building for Piedmont Cancer Institute and Digestive Healthcare of Georgia.

“This building is also part of a larger mixed-use development that will continue to grow around it,” said Chuck Ogletree, principal of Southtree Commercial. “This facility serves as the anchor and lays the foundation for everything that will follow.”

Medical facility anchors the project

The medical office building will occupy the prominent corner of the property and serve as the centerpiece of the broader development.

Ogletree said the project began with initial conversations in August 2023 before developers settled on the Fayetteville site after exploring multiple locations.

Like many developments, the path to get here “was not exactly a straight line,” Ogletree said during the groundbreaking ceremony.

Dr. Kiran Kanji of Digestive Healthcare of Georgia said the practice has served the community for about 25 years.

“We’re very happy to be here,” Kanji said. “We’re excited to expand into this new facility.”

Dr. Jonathan Bender of Piedmont Cancer Institute said plans for a dedicated cancer treatment building had been discussed for years as the region continued growing.

“This is actually going to come to fruition,” Bender said. “It makes me very, very happy to see this happen.”

Active adult housing planned

About 10 acres on the northern portion of the property are planned for an active adult community developed in partnership with OneStreet Residential.

Ogletree said the neighborhood is expected to include over 100 units, with construction potentially beginning in October.

“It’s cottage style. It’s 110 units,” Ogletree said. “We’re really proud to have that as part of our development.”

Retail, hotel planned for later phases

The remaining acreage is expected to include retail buildings, another medical office building, and a hotel.

Ogletree said they have already seen significant hotel interest because of continued growth in the corridor and nearby destinations including the U.S. Soccer headquarters.

“We’ve had a lot of hotel interest coming here, just with all the activity in this area,” he said.

Ogletree, who lives nearby, said the project carries personal significance as development continues along the Ga. 54 and Veterans Parkway corridor.

“I live five minutes from here, so I’m excited to help shape this area, because I see it every day,” he said.

Construction on the medical office building is now underway, with additional phases expected to follow as tenant agreements are finalized.