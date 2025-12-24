Pet of the Week: Ken – A Sweet Youngster Waiting to Be Loved

Ken is a little over a year old and is a stout medium sized 60 pounds. He’s a handsome, happy boy with a wonderful mix of sweetness, curiosity, and enthusiasm. Ken is people and dog friendly, playful, and ready for a home where he can continue to learn and grow.

A loving and social dog, Ken enjoys being around people and playing interactive games like fetch. He’s quite trainable with an eager, quick-to-learn attentiveness that just makes him so much fun to teach.

Ken has participated in the Weekend Warrior program, which has given him valuable time outside the shelter. During one stay, he encountered a cat — he initially showed interest and gave a brief, playful chase, but when the cat stopped, Ken stopped too, suggesting he can likely coexist with cats. Ken always seems happy to make new friends but proper introductions with other pets are always recommended for long-term success.

Ken is neutered, up to date on his vaccinations, and ready to be adopted. He’s just waiting for the right person or family to give him the loving home he deserves.

Thanks to generous donors, adoption fees during December are covered, so you can bring home a wonderful dog like Ken at no charge. The shelter is closed on Christmas Day but will be open Friday the 26th from 11–4 pm, and will resume regular hours on Sunday 12/27 (12–5 pm), followed by Monday through Friday from 11–5. Come meet Ken — or one of the other amazing dogs who are ready and waiting for a home of their own.