Pet of the Week: Cleo – A Holiday-Ready Tuxedo Girl Waiting to Be Chosen

Cleo is a stunning 1.5-year-old domestic shorthair with perfect tuxedo markings and lovely inquisitive eyes. She has a calm presence and an easygoing nature that makes her a joy to be around.

Cleo came into the shelter as a pregnant stray and successfully raised a litter of kittens. Her babies have all been adopted, and now it’s Cleo’s turn to be chosen. Despite everything she’s been through, she remains sweet, gentle, and wonderfully composed. If something bothers her, she simply walks away. She’s a great match for a home that appreciates a cat with quiet confidence and good manners.

This beautiful girl would appreciate a loving home where she can finally enjoy being the center of attention instead of the caretaker. She’s affectionate without being demanding, easy to live with, and has a joyful but peaceful energy.

Cleo, and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at Fayette County Animal Shelter, located at 1131 Highway 74 South in Peachtree City. The shelter is open seven days a week—Monday through Friday from 11–5, and weekends from 12–5. Come meet Cleo and give this sweet girl the forever home she deserves.