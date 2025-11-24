Fayette jury convicts Terrence Brown of armed robbery; sentenced to life without parole

The Citizen
Fayette jury convicts Terrence Brown of armed robbery; sentenced to life without parole

A Fayette County jury has found Terrence Brown guilty of armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said the verdict came after a three-day trial that detailed Brown’s January 30, 2025, robbery of the Family Dollar store in Fayetteville. According to testimony, Brown entered the store dressed in black with a mask covering most of his face and a jacket commonly worn by security personnel. He racked the slide of a pistol as he demanded cigarettes and cash, and the cashier complied.

Two days later, officials said Brown walked into a Family Dollar in Jonesboro wearing the same mask, cap, and security-style jacket. The district manager, who had already reviewed surveillance footage of the Fayetteville robbery, recognized him and contacted police. Brown was arrested at the store with the same pistol used in the earlier crime, prosecutors said.

Deputy Chief ADA Warren Sellers presented the case, assisted by Victim-Witness Program Director Michelle Ivey, Investigator Robert Hullett, and Legal Assistant April Woodall.

After the guilty verdict, Superior Court Judge W. Fletcher Sams sentenced Brown to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 10 additional years.

Chief Assistant District Attorney David Studdard said the outcome underscores the county’s stance on violent crime. “This verdict reflects the hard work and dedication of our prosecutors, support staff, and law enforcement,” Studdard said. “This verdict and the Court’s sentence send a clear message: if you commit violent crimes in our community, you are going to prison.”

