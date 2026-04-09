Senoia Man Convicted in Federal Prison Smuggling Scheme

A Senoia man who once worked as a federal correctional officer has been convicted of accepting bribes and helping smuggle drugs and contraband into a federal prison, according to federal prosecutors.

Patrick Shackelford, 51, of Senoia, was found guilty following a six-day trial for his role in a scheme that brought methamphetamine, marijuana, cell phones, and other prohibited items into the U.S. Penitentiary Atlanta.

Prosecutors said Shackelford conspired with inmates between June 2018 and February 2019, using his position as a correctional officer and plumbing supervisor to facilitate the operation. He was taken into federal custody immediately after the jury’s verdict on April 2.

“Instead of fulfilling his duty to safeguard a federal prison, Shackelford took bribes from inmates to facilitate their smuggling of large quantities of methamphetamine and other contraband,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg.

According to evidence presented in court, Shackelford helped inmates exploit a hidden “voided area” near the prison’s visitation space. Inmates created a concealed passageway beneath a restroom sink, allowing outside visitors to pass packages of drugs and other contraband into the prison.

On a near-weekly basis, inmates retrieved the packages and distributed them throughout the facility, using their assigned plumbing duties as cover. Shackelford also allowed inmates access to restricted areas, including an office where contraband was hidden in the ceiling.

Investigators said Shackelford received $5,000 and pain pills in exchange for his role in the scheme. Inmates also completed his assigned work duties.

The operation came to light in February 2019, when prison officials discovered one of the largest contraband stashes in the facility’s history. The seizure included more than a pound of pure methamphetamine, over a kilogram of marijuana, synthetic drugs, tobacco, and multiple cell phones.

Federal officials said the scheme compromised the safety of both staff and inmates.

“By abusing his position to smuggle drugs and other contraband into USP-Atlanta, Shackelford undermined the safety and security of the institution,” said Peter Ellis, acting special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta.

Several inmates involved in the operation have already pleaded guilty to related charges.

Shackelford is scheduled to be sentenced on July 20 in federal court. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison without the possibility of parole.